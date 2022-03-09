Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lumber Liquidators worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 41.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $455.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.35. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

