Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $317,000 in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HHR. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 85.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.67.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.17%.

HeadHunter Group Profile (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.