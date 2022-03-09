Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Sera Prognostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth about $26,844,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth about $8,700,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth about $1,803,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth about $1,667,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth about $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

SERA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

SERA stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66. Sera Prognostics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

