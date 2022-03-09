SSE (LON:SSE) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,829 ($23.96) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,900 ($24.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,825 ($23.91) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,725.33 ($22.61).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,651.16 ($21.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,596.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,611.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,327 ($17.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,711 ($22.42).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

