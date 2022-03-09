St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 1,159.50 ($15.19) and last traded at GBX 1,160 ($15.20), with a volume of 292795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,232.50 ($16.15).

Specifically, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.77), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($498,482.18).

STJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.13) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,656.11 ($21.70).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,532.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,566.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 40.41 ($0.53) dividend. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

