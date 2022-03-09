Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives $590.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $590.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCBFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 590 ($7.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

SCBFY stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

