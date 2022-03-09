Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 731,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Get Star Equity alerts:

In other Star Equity news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Noble acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,788,400 shares of company stock worth $3,808,716. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Star Equity (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.