Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will report $7.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.79 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $32.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.45 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.47 billion to $36.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

