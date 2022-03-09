State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in WestRock by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in WestRock by 119,640.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter valued at about $830,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of WRK opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

