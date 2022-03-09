State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $182.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

