State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 217.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,406 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 987.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

