State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,570 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 105.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,788,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.09.

Shares of KMX opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average is $128.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

