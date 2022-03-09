State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $58.11 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.