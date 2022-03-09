State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,770 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,209,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,259,000 after purchasing an additional 307,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

