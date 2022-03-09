State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $596.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $637.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.18. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.