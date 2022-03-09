Step Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.38 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $623,616.64 and approximately $8.38 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.72 or 0.06516679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,944.29 or 0.99841187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00041654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00044469 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

