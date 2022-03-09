Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to €0.49-0.51 EPS.
Shares of NYSE STVN traded up €0.89 ($0.97) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €16.30 ($17.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.18. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a one year high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
