Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 958,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.67. 10,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,147. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $66,826,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,647,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,619,000 after acquiring an additional 743,430 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,688,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,312,000 after acquiring an additional 456,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 528.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 317,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.