Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target to C$1.30

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 126,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,991. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

