Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target to C$1.30

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 126,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,991. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.