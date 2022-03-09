Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $9.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269 in the last ninety days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,093,000 after buying an additional 956,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

