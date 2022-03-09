Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.