StockNews.com Downgrades German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,196 shares of company stock valued at $303,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.