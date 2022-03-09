StockNews.com Lowers Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.07.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $28.67 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

