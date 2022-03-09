StockNews.com Lowers Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.07.
NASDAQ:GBT opened at $28.67 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
