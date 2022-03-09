StockNews.com Lowers SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Sell

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.15.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 115,661 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 87,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.