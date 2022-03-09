StockNews.com Upgrades T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to “Hold”

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $152.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

