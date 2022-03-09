Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

