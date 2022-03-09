Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 190,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 175,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

