Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,010,469 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.29 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

