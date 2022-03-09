Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Polaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Polaris by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Shares of PII opened at $108.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average of $117.92.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

