Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 819 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $248.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $234.46 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.