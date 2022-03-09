Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 383,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

