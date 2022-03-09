Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.81% of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 758.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 115,492 shares during the period.

IDX opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

