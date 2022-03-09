Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,858 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,107,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,888,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,869,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,103,000 after buying an additional 258,630 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,393.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 180,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 168,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.