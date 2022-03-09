Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,214,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,256,000 after buying an additional 382,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 276,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,171,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $94,742,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

