Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Intuit by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after acquiring an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intuit by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.62.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $442.21 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

