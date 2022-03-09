Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

