Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $4,636,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
