STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.30 Per Share

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 327.97 ($4.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £153.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 342.05. STV Group has a one year low of GBX 300.90 ($3.94) and a one year high of GBX 385 ($5.04).

A number of brokerages have commented on STVG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price objective on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other STV Group news, insider Paul Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £17,750 ($23,257.34).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

