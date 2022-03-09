Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.62

Shares of Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39.
About Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)
SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
