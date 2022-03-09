Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.62

Shares of Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $802.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumco Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

