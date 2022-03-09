Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $34,150.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,939. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

