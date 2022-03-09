Sumokoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $79,321.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $79,321.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.43 or 0.00461171 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 49,439,379 coins and its circulating supply is 42,739,379 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

