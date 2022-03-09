Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.070-$7.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.270 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.98. The stock had a trading volume of 784,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $140.34 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sun Communities by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after buying an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sun Communities by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,637,000 after buying an additional 80,054 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sun Communities by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,748,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sun Communities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,744,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

