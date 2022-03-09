Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 15.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.46. 85,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,121,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Specifically, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 330,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

