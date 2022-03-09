Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.44

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

