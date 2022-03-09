Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.93

Shares of Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 269714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Separately, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.60 million and a PE ratio of 13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

