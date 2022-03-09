Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SURF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,920.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 134.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

