Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Switch by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Switch by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 101,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,536. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.80 and a beta of 0.70. Switch has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

