Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,700 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,955,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPX opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Synaptogenix has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

