Systelligence LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Systelligence LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147,649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 139,178 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 116,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 87,990 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,263,000.

BATS ICVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.79. 260,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55.

