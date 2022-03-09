TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Stock Price Down 4%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 95,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 103,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

About TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

