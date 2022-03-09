TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Stock Price Down 4%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 95,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 103,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.
About TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.